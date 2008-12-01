Welcome to The Core Project - Tiny Core Linux

The Core Project is a highly modular based system with community build extensions.

It starts with a recent Linux kernel, vmlinuz, and our root filesystem and start-up scripts packaged with a basic set of kernel modules in core.gz. Core (11MB) is simply the kernel + core.gz - this is the foundation for user created desktops, servers, or appliances. TinyCore is Core + Xvesa.tcz + Xprogs.tcz + aterm.tcz + fltk-1.3.tcz + flwm.tcz + wbar.tcz

TinyCore becomes simply an example of what the Core Project can produce, an 16MB FLTK/FLWM desktop.

CorePlus ofers a simple way to get started using the Core philosophy with its included community packaged extensions enabling easy embedded frugal or pendrive installation of the user's choice of supported desktop, while maintaining the Core principal of mounted extensions with full package management.

It is not a complete desktop nor is all hardware completely supported. It represents only the core needed to boot into a very minimal X desktop typically with wired internet access.

The user has complete control over which applications and/or additional hardware to have supported, be it for a desktop, a netbook, an appliance, or server, selectable by the user by installing additional applications from online repositories, or easily compiling most anything you desire using tools provided.

The latest version: 13.1

News

About Our Project

Our goal is the creation of a nomadic ultra small graphical desktop operating system capable of booting from cdrom, pendrive, or frugally from a hard drive. The desktop boots extremely fast and is able to support additional applications and hardware of the users choice. While Tiny Core always resides in ram, additional applications extensions can either reside in ram, mounted from a persistent storage device, or installed into a persistent storage device.

We invite interested users and developers to explore Tiny Core. Within our forums we have an open developement model. We encourage shared knowledge. We promote community involvement and community built application extensions. Anyone can contribute to our project by packaging their favorite application or hardware support to run in Tiny Core. The Tiny Core Linux Team currently consists of eight members who peruse the forums to assist from answering questions to helping package new extensions.

Join us here and on IRC Freenode #tinycorelinux.

Learn. Share. Grow your knowledge of Linux.

Robert Shingledecker, December 01, 2008